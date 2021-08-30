Archdiocese of San Antonio will not be signing religious exemption letters for COVID vaccine

On Friday the Archdiocese of San Antonio announced they would not be signing religious exemption letters against the COVID-19 vaccine.

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday the Archdiocese of San Antonio announced they would not be signing religious exemption letters against the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement from the Archdiocese, they said they encourage everyone to get the vaccine and that personal decisions should not be dependent upon documentation by a member of the clergy.

A quote from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops reads:

"Receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the members of our community. In this way, being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good."