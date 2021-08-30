x
Archdiocese of San Antonio will not be signing religious exemption letters for COVID vaccine

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday the Archdiocese of San Antonio announced they would not be signing religious exemption letters against the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement from the Archdiocese, they said they encourage everyone to get the vaccine and that personal decisions should not be dependent upon documentation by a member of the clergy. 

A quote from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops reads:

"Receiving one of the COVID-19 vaccines ought to be understood as an act of charity toward the members of our community. In this way, being vaccinated safely against COVID-19 should be considered an act of love of our neighbor and part of our moral responsibility for the common good."

