SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after suspending public mass services in all its parishes, the Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller announced that churches in the Archdiocese of San Antonio can soon re-open their doors this month.

Perishes may celebrate public daily mass beginning May 19 as long as they follow directives and regulations. The first weekend masses will take place May 23 and 24.

"Faith is a sanction and faith could be lived anywhere. But it is wonderful to know that we may be able to get together to pray and worship the Lord as a community."

The Archbishop said churches will reopen under the safety guidelines of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Following his announcement, he took off in a World War II-era aircraft to "bless the city from the skies" amid the ongoing pandemic from Stinson Field.

The archdiocese named the flight "Mission: Hope," and was planned in collaboration with the Tex Hill Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, officials say.