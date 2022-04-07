Aransas Pass PD, U.S. Coast Guard rescue 15 people from sinking yacht

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Department's Harbor Safety Enforcement responded to a call regarding a yacht sinking in the Port Aransas Marina.
There was a report of 15 people on board including 5 children, according to a social media post from the police department.
The captain was able to safely bring the boat into the marina before power was lost. The yacht's engine room was flooded and kept taking in water.
All passengers on board were ferried to safety at a nearby dock.
The United States Coast Guard assisted the Harbor Safety Enforcement in dewatering efforts and is awaiting a salvage company to arrive at the scene, according to the social media post.
