Aquatica set to reopen June 6 with new reservation system

Beginning Friday, June 5, guests will be able to make reservations.

SAN ANTONIO — Aquatica San Antonio will reopen to guests later this week and at the same time, will debut a new reservation system.

Beginning Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m., visitors will be able to make reservations to Aquatica through the system. The waterpark will officially reopen the following day on Saturday, June 6.

The new reservation system will provide access to the enjoy the park's wave pool, lazy river, along with all of the rides and slides.

In a press release sent out Wednesday morning, it was stated that the reservation system will be used to "help manage capacity and ensure that guests can enjoy a safe and fun experience while maintaining physical distancing."