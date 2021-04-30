April's Pothole Blitz between KENS5 and Public Works comes to an end

The goal was to fill 8,000 potholes by the end of the month.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 and the City of San Antonio teamed up this month with a goal to see at least 8,000 potholes reported to 311 by the end of April.

Meet Abraham Vasquez. He's been on the Pothole Patrol for two and a half years.

"I wanted to help out more in the community, work for our neighborhoods and better the city and great government benefits," he said.

His nemesis: The mega-pothole. Why are they so big? It's where heavy VIA buses normally stop to pick up passengers, pulling over in stretches of road where they weigh on the pavement to the point of crumbling through it.

After making sure the pothole is clean, the first step is jackhammering.

"Once it's all clean, we take out a jackhammer and we jackhammer a nice even square," Vasquez said.

Next up, the oil.

"Once it's nice and clean, that square, then we shoot some of that oil. That way you could stick like glue," Vasquez said.

And then comes adding the all-weather mix. They're using the all-weather mix this week due to the cooler and rainy weather.

But it's as durable as the hot mix they use in the summer.

"We shoot down that oil, bring back the truck and we cover it up," Vasquez said.

And the final step is the roller, used to make the road flat and even.

"Once we got it all raked out, we bring down that roller and we roll it all out nice and even level and we leave it perfectly ready for cars to drive by," Vasquez added.