Application for COVID relief funds for small businesses begins Monday

SAN ANTONIO — Application for COVID relief funds for small business owners impacted by COVID begins Monday.

These funds are available under the American Rescue Plan.

The grants range from $15,000 to $35,000 to help businesses make up some of the losses they’ve suffered during the pandemic.

The city’s budget from the ARPA for small business is $30.9 million dollars, about $17 million will go toward these round of grants.

The city says they’ll be distributed by the end of the year.

In order to qualify for these funds, business must show a minimum of 20 percent loss in gross revenues from 2019 to 2021.

City council will still have to decide how to spend the remaining $14 million dollars.

The application will open at 10 a.m. Monday and will run until August 22.

The website to apply is covid19.sanantonio.gov/recoverygrants.

It includes more information about the requirements and documents necessary, including a valid id, business utility bill and the last three tax returns.

The Lift fund is administering the grants.

They will be having their office hours beginning at 4 p.m.

