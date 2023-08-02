Appliance trackers help police find suspects who stole from new home constructions

Police say the area has been prone to burglaries which has prompted tracking systems inside of appliances such as cabinets and fridges.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police responded to reports of people burglarizing new home construction sites and stealing new appliances in southwest San Antonio Wednesday.

Officers were called out to Loop 410 and Old Pearsall Road. Police say the area has been prone to burglaries which has prompted tracking systems inside of appliances such as cabinets and fridges.

At 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, one of those trackers was reported as on the move and traced to a motel in the 3800 block of Military Drive.

That's where police found a man walking from a stolen U-Haul and meeting another man in a Gold Yukon, which was also stolen. The driver of the Yukon took off as police approached the motel.

Ernest Morales, 41, was arrested after police say he admitted to stealing.

The driver of the Yukon returned to the motel moments later and police pursued it. Police say Eddie Alvarez, 39, jumped out of the Yukon and was also arrested.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.