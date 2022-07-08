SWAT team called after shooting near North Austin apartment complex

Officers responded to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers were at a SWAT situation late Saturday night near an apartment complex in northeast Austin.

APD said officers were called at 8:47 p.m. to the 9600 block of Middle Fiskville Road after reports of someone shooting a gun at nearby apartments. That's in North Austin right off of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

When APD arrived on the scene, officers found a victim who told them he'd been shot.

Police tracked the suspect down to a nearby apartment, where they say the suspect refused to come out.

Officers called in the SWAT team to help, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Austin police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

