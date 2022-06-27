APD searching for missing man last seen in Austin on May 12

Police said 35-year-old Troy Martel has medical conditions that cause a concern for his safety.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in North Austin on Tuesday, May 12.

Police said 35-year-old Troy Martel was last seen leaving his home in the 10100 block of Middle Fiskville Road on foot around 8 p.m. There are concerns for his welfare due to medical conditions.

On May 17, Martel solicited help from a stranger at a parking lot of Sears Outlet in Spring, APD said. Harris County deputies checked the area and did not locate Martel.

Martel has family in Houston, but they have not heard from him.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.