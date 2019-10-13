SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department was called to a north side-apartment after a bedroom mattress caught fire.

The incident took place just after midnight Sunday at the Regency Apartments on Grant Avenue.

SAFD said the fire was quickly contained and did not spread, but damages were estimated around $5,000.

Arson investigators arrived to assess the fire damage, and SAFD said the fire started in an "unusual place with nothing around the mattress."

Authorities said the unit was barely occupied and all it had was a mattress and a sofa. No one was home at the time.