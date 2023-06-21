Apartment unit destroyed in east-side fire, officials say

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other units and everyone made it out of the building safely.

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit was destroyed in a fire late Tuesday night on the east side of San Antonio.

Crews arrived to the complex in the 4600 block of Dietrich Road, between Branch Road and W.W. White Road, around 9 p.m.

The two people who lived in the damaged unit are working to find another place to stay.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

