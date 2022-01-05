Apartment residents evacuate after fire begins on first floor

Crews searched each apartment unit to ensure no one was inside.

SAN ANTONIO — Apartment residents needed to evacuate after a fire began on the first floor of the complex, Bexar County Emergency Services District 2 authorities said.

The fire began at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Marbach Oaks just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The San Antonio Fire Department also assisted Bexar County in getting the fire under control. Crews evacuated residents from the building as authorities worked to contain the flames.

Crews searched each apartment unit to ensure no one was inside. Authorities told KENS 5 that everyone in the building made it out safely, and no injuries have been reported.

Two units were affected by the fire, and management was notified to assist the residents in need.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.