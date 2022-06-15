Apartment leasing office sustains heavy damage from fire

It happened around 11:20 p.m. at the Parc 410 Apartment homes on the 5800 block of Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire heavily damaged an apartment leasing office on the west side of town, including a gym and a laundry room.

When firefighters arrived, the second floor of the leasing office, where a gym and laundry room are located, was engulfed in flames. The SAFD Battalion Chief said that no apartment homes were impacted by the fire, however the office sustained heavy damage.

Officials say the apartment complex sustained approximately $20,000 in damages.