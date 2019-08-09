SAN ANTONIO — At least six apartment units flooded after a pipe broke inside one of the walls, leaving multiple families displaced, San Antonio Police said.

The incident took place around 4 a.m. Sunday at the Arriba En Blanco Apartments on the north side.

Authorities said the water in the apartments was at least two feet off the ground when they arrived.

People were grabbing everything they could to salvage as much as possible while SAPD, the San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Water System employees were attempting to contact management.

Authorities said water from the broken pipe had been flooding the apartments since 11 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported.