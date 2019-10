SAN ANTONIO — An apartment fire started in a chimney and quickly spread to the roof, destroying multiple units, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Babcock Road at the Oak Hill Village Apartments on the northwest side.

SAFD said 12 units were affected and eight were completely destroyed. The complex looked to move residents affected by the fire to another property, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.