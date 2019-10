SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at a high rise apartment near Fort Sam Houston.

Firefighters got the call just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Towers on Park Lane off Harry Wurzbach.

Early reports said that a small fire broke out in the ceiling between the first and second floor of the 23 story building.

Firefighters determined the motor on an air conditioner sparked the fire which led to the smoke filling part of the first floor.