Apartment fire sends two people to the hospital; one person in custody, SAFD says

Fire officials say police took one person into custody that fire investigators will speak with.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were sent to the hospital after an apartment fire broke out on the southeast side early Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred on the 4000 block of E. Southcross Blvd. around 2:21 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say when they arrived on the scene for a reported fire at The Reserve at Pecan Valley apartment homes they found the first floor of the apartment engulfed in flames. Fire crews were able to contain the fire within minutes.

One person was sent to the hospital in serious condition with burns and a second person was transported due to some type of assault that occurred before fire crews arrived, according to SAFD.

The fire was contained to one apartment unit and all residents were able to evacuate safely, SAFD says.

No other injuries were reported.

