Apartment fire damages multiple units on the northeast side, SAFD says

SAFD says four apartment units were damaged with one unit announced a total loss worth $75,000 in damages.

SAN ANDRÉS TUXTLA, Ver. — Fire crews worked to end an apartment fire on the northeast side Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred at the Spanish Oaks Apartment at the 3000 block of Cripple Creek around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say they responded to a call about a kitchen on fire and when crews arrived found smoke coming from one of the buildings.

