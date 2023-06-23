Apartment fire on the northwest side forces residents out of their homes

The fire started at a complex on Pin Oak just before midnight.

SAN ANTONIO — People on the northwest side were forced out of their apartments after a fire late Thursday night, officials said.

Fire crews say the flames started in a utility room before spreading to four other units. The people living in those apartments got out safely but will have to stay in other units due to the smoke and water damage.

The battalion chief is calling the fire suspicious because they have received several other arson calls near where the fires started.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

