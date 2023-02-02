Man may have broken leg after jumping from 2nd floor during apartment fire, HFD says

As HFD got to the scene, they saw a man jump from the second floor to escape the flames.

This happened just after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex at Inwood and Fountain View.

Fire officials said crews arrived within minutes of the call and found heavy flames coming from the apartment. As they got to the scene, they saw a man jump from the second floor to escape the flames. Fire officials said he may have broken his leg in the fall.

“He was already, he self-evacuated by jumping out the window,” HFD Deputy Fire Chief James Pennington said. “He’s going to be OK. Middle-age adult.”

That man was being treated at a hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

The deputy fire chief said there are three to four units affected by water and smoke damage from the fire. However, the unit most impacted is the apartment on the second floor.