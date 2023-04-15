One person shot, another grazed by a bullet after altercation at apartment complex

Another resident heard the commotion and opened the door to see what was going on. They were then grazed by a bullet.

SAN ANTONIO — One person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet at an apartment complex on the northeast side.

The shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the 11300 block of Roszell Street.

The San Antonio Police Department said that a man got into an argument with another man and a woman. During the altercation, the male victim was assaulted and robbed of his personal belongings.

After the assault, shots were fired, and the victim was hit once by a bullet. They were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Another resident heard the commotion and opened the door to see what was going on. More shots were fired toward that person and they were grazed by a bullet. Emergency Medical Services treated that person and they are expected to be okay.

Police did not say if anyone was arrested.

