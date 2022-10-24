AMBER Alert issued for missing Bryan 14-year-old

BRYAN, Texas — The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued an Endangered Missing Child advisory for 14-year-old Antavia Khaleis Oliver.
Her last reported location was in the 2900 block of Forest Bend in Bryan at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, according to a recent announcement from the organization.
Authorities believe that Oliver is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. In the event that she is sighted, authorities are recommending citizens to call 911 or other local authorities, and are advised not to approach Antavia.