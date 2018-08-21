SAN ANTONIO — There are still plenty of unanswered questions about a deadly fire Monday night at the Ashler Oaks Apartments in the 4100 block of Parkdale Street, on San Antonio's northwest side.

Tuesday, an inspector from the city’s Dangerous Premises division poked through the remains of the scene where twelve apartments burned. Fire officials said one woman died and two men were injured.

The Medical Examiner’s office had a computer glitch on Tuesday and has been unable to provide any information about the woman who died.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said one man was injured when he jumped from the second story to escape the flames and a second man had burns to his hands while making his escape.

Karen Salazar said she was bathing her granddaughter when she smelled what she thought was burning plastic or her daughter doing a bad job while cooking. Salazar said she searched in vain for the source of the smell until she heard screaming. Salazar said one of her neighbors was trapped and screaming for help.

“We literally left with what we had on our backs,” Salazar said. “We took off running because the fire, the flames were so big, I mean like huge, like in an instant.”

Salazar said for many, it was a moment of chaos.

“Everybody was yelling, 'get out, get out, get out!'” Salazar said.

Salazar said she was relieved when she saw her two neighbors being treated by EMS personnel.

Chief Hood said one woman died as firefighters were attempting to rescue her. Hood said firefighters punched a hole in a window to reach the woman, but then the fire in her second story apartment flashed over and created a dangerous scenario. Even though the firefighters could see the woman, they couldn’t reach her and couldn’t save her. Her name has not been released as of Tuesday night.

A fire spokesman said the amount of damage at the building was so extensive, it would be a while before arson investigators would be able to rule on a cause for the blaze.

Salazar said the fire caught her by surprise because her apartment had no alarms. “We didn’t hear no smoke alarms. There was no smoke alarms and I know the ones in my apartment never worked,” Salazar said.

A fire department spokesman said they would be looking into the issue and working to provide alarms if needed.

Tuesday morning, managers at the complex had posted a sign on the door saying the office was closed to all but residents.

Messages left at the local and corporate levels were not returned.

Several residents wondered aloud if some flyers left on doorways recently had anything to do with the cause of the blaze. The notice read “What to do if you smell gas” and it included tips and a 24-hour emergency number.

A CPS Energy spokesman said they had no record of major problems at the complex, and added that since it is private property, any issues inside the complex would be the responsibility of the owner.

A spokesman for the City’s Code Compliance division provided a list of citations issued to the complex over time, but none of the notices involved serious issues, and most were addressed. A fire department spokesman said the complex had no record of fire violations with the Marshal’s office.

© 2018 KENS