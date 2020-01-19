SAN ANTONIO — A plate sale benefiting a family that lost two people in a fiery crash just minutes into the new year quickly sold out of goods Saturday.

The plate sale was held at a church on NW 26th and Rivas streets Saturday morning, right behind the scene of the crash that claimed the lives of Jesus Aguilar and Kristina Spohn.

Police said Aguilar was backing out of the driveway, taking his family home following a new year celebration when 18-year-old Cesar Gonzalez hit his van. Aguilar's car is seen on surveillance video instantly bursting into flames.

Spohn, Aguilar's step daughter, was ejected from the vehicle and died, and Aguilar's body was found in the front seat. Aguilar's two other children escaped from the van, but suffered severe burns.

Police said Gonzalez and his passengers ran from the scene, but Gonzalez was later caught and charged with Aguilar and Spohn's deaths.

Soon after the crash, loved ones began planning fundraisers to cover the funeral and medical expenses that have piled up ever since.

Aguilar's childhood friend, Regina Lopez, volunteered for Saturday's plate sale. She said they stopped the fundraiser early because people purchased all of the food.

“The sale wasn’t supposed to start until 1 p.m.," Lopez said. "But we had people coming at 11 something, 11:00 maybe. And they started selling...and from there they just went quick.”

Lopez said she and the Aguilar family were appreciative of the support they've received from the community.

“When this happened, it was just a shocker," Lopez said. "And to see the outpour of people willing to donate, willing to try and raise money for the funeral costs, for the medical bills—it’s just unbelievable.”

Another fundraiser is being held at 8 a.m. Sunday at the crash site at NW 26th and Poplar streets. They will be selling menudo, barbacoa, soda, water, baked goods and more.

