Editor's note: The above video is from August 1.

Another inmate tried to take their own life at the Bexar County Jail.

Zachary Zamora suffered non-life threatening injuries Monday night when he jumped from an upper level inside the jail "in an attempt to commit suicide, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said Zamora had been involved in a physical altercation at the jail annex and had been placed on emergency intensive supervision status.

Zamora was taken to a hospital, from where he has since been cleared. The inmate is pending further evaluation from staff with University Health Systems.

Zamora's reported suicide attempt comes after a string of jail deaths over the last few weeks.

19-year-old Ashanti Taylor was pronounced dead on August 2, five days after she attempted suicide inside the jail. She was first booked into the jail on July 6 for a charge of Terroristic Threat on Family and held on an $800 bond.

On August 5, a cellmate found 25-year-old Enrique Perez unresponsive in his cell. An official cause of death has not been determined. Perez was booked into the jail on Thursday, August 1 after he confessed to killing his wife, 26-year-old Mary Lou Rodriguez.

Seven inmates have died at the Bexar County Jail this year.

Zamora was being held in the jail on a theft charge. The sheriff's office said they will report the latest incident to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards as a suicide attempt.