SAN ANTONIO — Another Bexar County deputy was arrested overnight, this time for allegedly driving under the influence.

Deputy Joseph Humberto Martinez is the 19th BCSO deputy to be arrested in 2018, and the 4th to be arrested in the last eight days.

Martinez was taken into custody just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday and charged with DWI.

According to BCSO, Martinez was already on administrative leave. BCSO officials said he was placed on leave back in April.

KENS 5 covered a story back in August 2017 where seven deputies were reprimanded after a video surfaced showing them participating in a hazing ritual. Martinez was one of the officers placed on administrative leave in that incident. It was not immediately clear if any criminal charges were ever followed in that incident.

Martinez' DWI arrest comes just after Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said he has a plan to improve deputy behavior with the employment of a full-time psychologist.

Further details were not immediately available.

RELATED | Bexar County Sheriff promises changes are coming

© 2018 KENS