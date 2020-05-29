Annual DoD Warrior Games canceled due to coronavirus concerns

This year's games would have marked the 10th anniversary of the annual competition of wounded, ill and injured service member athletes in 12 adaptive sports.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual Department of Defense Warrior Games, which was set to be held in San Antonio, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

As the lead planners for the 2020 Warrior Games, the Marine Corps announced the decision to cancel the Games citing concerns for the health of the 300 U.S. military active-duty and veteran athletes, international teams, and San Antonio residents.

