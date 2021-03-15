Annual disc golf tournament brings experienced players to Waco

The sport has been growing in popularity in recent years and the 25th Waco Annual Charity Open Disc Golf Tournament was another testament to that.

WACO, Texas — More than 150 people headed to the course and played golf along the Brazos River this weekend in Waco.

But it wasn't the kind you play with a nine-iron, a white ball, and a horrible temper. This was disc golf, a sport that is soaring in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Waco Charity Open has been running for 25 years with proceeds going toward Baylor's Autism Resource Center. This year brought some of the best talent from the Disc Golf Pro Tour.

“We are a world class event, if you’re in a professional level of disc golf, this is a must stop on the tour," Ryan Draper, tournament director, said. "It’s very well received by everybody, but especially the top ranked pros. It’s a very challenging course, professional, championship level for sure.”

Typically, this tournament would have a few thousand fans, events through the weekend, and a player's party on the Waco Suspension Bridge. However, this year the tone was much different as COVID-19 still lurks.

One player, Addison Collins, is a Waco native and a regular in this tournament if he can get into it. He has eight career wins but has not made the game his full time job, making a tournament like this one very challenging.

“It’s hard for me to compete with some of these guys who have been doing it their whole life, it’s their job," Collins said. "So I’m just excited to be out here to play with them and sometimes alongside them.”

He shot nine over par on the weekend, but was just happy to be playing. He sees great potential for the sport over the next five years.

"In five years, it’s just gonna keep getting bigger and bigger and I mean, right now the disc golf pro tour, they’re doing major things too it and it’s growing each year.”

From 2019 to 2020, disc golf added 18,000 registered members to the Professional Disc Golf Association. Texas has the most courses, players, and events worldwide, making it one of the hottest spots right now.