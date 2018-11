SAN ANTONIO — The annual contemporary arts festival Luminaria is returning to the Alamo City this week, featuring more than 50 programs in an effort to help foster artistic development.

The festival runs from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday at Hemisfair. On Sunday, Community Arts Day will feature workshops, demonstrations and an artist market to attendees from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

