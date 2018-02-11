"[More of Me Tour] is exactly that...more of me!" The 'muy' hilarious Anjelah Johnson left KENS 5 in stitches as she opened up about her new tour, More of Me, which kicked off at the North Park Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club.

She explained to digital reporter Jon Coker what "more of Anjelah" is all about detailing everything from connecting with fans through her personal life stories to how Bon Qui Qui would sell tacos to San Antonians.

As anticipated that famous MAD Tv character, Bon Qui Qui, slipped out for a moment to tell us, "Y'all gon' need sum carny y'saw-duh and sum pollo!"

She told KENS 5 first that she just sold a show to a major network, which will be produced by her friends, Kevin Hart and America Ferrera. She looks forward to the opportunity to do more work in television in the near future.

Johnson and her little fluffy companion, Bonzo, who licked Jon Coker's knee the entire interview, shared the show dates with KENS5. To see her live at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, North Park, visit www.lolsanantonio.com.

AVAILABLE SHOW TIMES:

Friday, November 2 at 7:30pm and 10:00pm

Thursday, November 8 at 7:00pm

Friday, November 9 at 10:00pm

Sunday, November 11 at 7:00pm

