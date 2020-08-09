13-year-old girl missing in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen near Hutto.
WCSO said Aniya Jones was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day along Winterfield Drive, just north of Gattis School Road. WCSO said this is in the Hutto area and very close to Round Rock.
She was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, brown sandals and black denim shorts, according to WCSO. Officials said Jones has long black curly hair that is being worn down and not worn up like depicted in the picture.
If you have seen Jones, please contact WCSO at 512-864-8282.
