13-year-old girl missing in Williamson County

She was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day along Winterfield Drive wearing a white short sleeve shirt, brown sandals and black denim shorts.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a 13-year-old girl last seen near Hutto.

WCSO said Aniya Jones was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Labor Day along Winterfield Drive, just north of Gattis School Road. WCSO said this is in the Hutto area and very close to Round Rock.

She was last seen wearing a white short sleeve shirt, brown sandals and black denim shorts, according to WCSO. Officials said Jones has long black curly hair that is being worn down and not worn up like depicted in the picture.

If you have seen Jones, please contact WCSO at 512-864-8282.

Missing runaway last seen walking around 1930hrs today on Winterfield Dr north of Gattis School Rd. This is the Hutto area very close to Round Rock. Her name is Aniya Jones 13 years old. Please contact WCSO at 5128648282 if you see her or know of her location. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/eOeI6pXT5W — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 8, 2020