SAN ANTONIO — Two men snatched an elderly woman's dog out of her arms, but they didn't know the importance of what they were taking.

Friday afternoon, 85-year-old Ruby Rico said she was holding Max off of Mitchell and Roosevelt. She was with her daughter outside of a pecan shop at the time. Rico said a man in a white car pulled up next to her and started chatting about Max. The man shared that he lived near the fruit stand in the area.

"He asked if we were going to giving away the dog. And I said, 'no we're not.' And he said, 'can I pet him?' I said yeah, I put him by the window," Rico recalled.

She said the man grabbed Max, pulled him into the car and drove off.

"I didn't understand what was his reason for doing it. Was he doing it to be malicious? Was he doing it to be a joke? It's not funny," her daughter, Laura Martinez said.

"I know. I cried and I cried. I never had a dog before but then, when my husband died, my nephew said, 'look grandma, he can take care of you. So he can be with you,'" Rico said.

Martinez posted missing fliers around the area, joined multiple missing dog groups online and shared information about Max on her Facebook. Around 5 p.m. Monday, the family received a call from a fruit stand owner.

Max was found a mile away from where he was stolen. The business owner said the dog was trying to cross the street and was nearly run over. Martinez said she doesn't know if this incident was to test her faith but said she will remain steadfast in her beliefs.

"I know that I won't give up hope in anything that happens to us. I know that there's hope," Martinez said.

With tears in her eyes, Rico said if she could share a message to the thieves, it would be to think about how their actions could impact someone.

"Don't do it again. They don't know who they're hurting," said Rico.

