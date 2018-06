SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo said a baby flamingo hatched recently, just in time for Father's Day on Sunday.

In a video the zoo captured, it appears the mother flamingo tried to snap at a camera recording video of the hatching.

The S.A. Zoo also posted a photo of the little flamingo on its Facebook page.

More flamingos are expected to hatch soon, the zoo said in its post.

