Meet Midnight and his new best friend at River City Veterinary Care, Dr. Mia Provost.

"He came in severely emaciated. You can see all his ribs are sticking out his backbone, and when I lifted his lip to check his gum color it was very pale, and that means that he's anemic," Dr. Provost said.

Last week Dr. Provost said Midnight was found in a yard with his sister, Belle, who had also been neglected, and her life cut short. The owner got a violation from ACS.

"The notice of violation from ACS stated that the dog was in underweight body condition, and that the owner had 48 hours to provide proof of vet care," Dr. Provost said.

With the clock ticking, Dr. Provost said the owner brought the dog to her office and told her she did not want to keep the dog, but instead let the vet nurse Midnight back to health.

"The dog is getting medications for a severe hook worm infestation. We've heartworm tested the dog, which is negative, so that's great," she said.

Within a few weeks, Dr. Provost said, Midnight will be ready for adoption. "As soon as he has better we will try to find him a good home that will take care of him," she said.

Thanks to the care of Dr. Provost, Midnight's time was not up. "He is super loving and doesn't have a mean bone in his body; he is super sweet," Dr. Provost said.

She also has this message for all dog owners in the city. "If you are not going to be able to take care of your dog reach out to somebody else," she said. "Reach out to multiple organizations, rescue organizations that we have in San Antonio."

