UPDATE: The San Antonio Humane Society says that the two dogs that were stolen from their facility on Saturday have been returned safely.

In a press release, the Humane Society said:

"A person who requested to remain anonymous came by the San Antonio Humane Society with Marco and Kirsten, the chocolate brown Chihuahuas who were stolen yesterday. They were immediately examined by our clinic staff and thankfully, they don’t have any injuries. They have been given a bath and we will determine when they will be available to find their forever home. Our staff is very grateful for their safe return and so happy that our community gathered together to assist us during this time!"

PREVIOUS STORY:

According to the San Antonio Humane Society, two small dogs were stolen from their facility on Saturday afternoon.

The Humane Society says that around 2 p.m., a 4-year-old male Chihuahua mix named Marco and a 3-year-old female Chihuahua mix named Kristen were taken.

A spokesperson from the Humane Society said they have learned the identities of the women pictured below thanks to multiple tips. They said that if the dogs are returned immediately, no questions will be asked and no arrests will be made.

The director of operations for the San Antonio Humane Society says that they’re evaluating staffing and security to see if there are improvements that can be made to prevent thefts like these from happening again.

Here are pictures that the Humane Society provided to help find Marco and Kristen:

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the two stolen dogs, you’re asked to email AGrady@SAhumane.org.

