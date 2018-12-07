A column in the San Diego Union Tribune's opinion section has dog lovers all riled up. The Wednesday article, titled "Let's be honest, America: Dogs are parasites, not man's best friend" makes the argument that dogs evolved to mooch off of people and view humans as nothing more than a meal ticket.

The article criticizes pet owners who pamper their pooch, excessively spending money on their "fur babies."

The author, Chris Reed, seemed to know his opinion would strike a nerve on Twitter, where it sometimes seems the only thing anyone can agree on is that dogs are good.

Over-under on when I'll get my first angry Twitter response over this column: In eight minutes. #SportsBookOfLifehttps://t.co/7EQSuH0G2J — Chris Reed (@chrisreed99) July 12, 2018

It didn't take long for the replies to flow in, from simple quote tweets expressing disagreement to some elaborate conspiracy theories. At least one user accused the author of secretly being a cat for his anti-dog opinion.

Haters be hating. 🙄 Best explaination I saw was, they hire 🐈 as reporters!!! pic.twitter.com/WMgUfddhTC — luminous numinous 🐬 (@LuminousNumino1) July 12, 2018

Another common take on the article was to say that it doesn't matter if dogs are "conning" us. If it makes us happy to keep them around, humans are justified in pampering their furry friends.

I actually read the article, just because. And the premise is ridiculous. It says our dogs are conning us into spoiling them. Like, okay? They still make me endlessly happy so who cares if they’re “using” us! OPEN INVITATION FOR EVERY DOG TO CON ME INTO LOVING IT — World Cup Tweets Only Until July 16 (@TheKaylaKnapp) July 12, 2018

Another user pointed out that the science quoted in the article was old and later disproved.

Best part: author relies mainly on a book that was junk science 20 years ago and later disprovenhttps://t.co/QW8MjuQQsS — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) July 12, 2018

But perhaps the best example of hijacking the replies to a tweet in recent memory belongs to Morris Animal Refuge, a rescue organization in Philadelphia. They knew the original tweet was going viral, so they took the opportunity to promote their adoptable dogs.

Sweet adoptable boy Comet has no idea that this piece is saying he’s a parasite. So he’s just happily grinning his big goofy grin at you, @sdutIdeas. The least you can do is RT to help him find a loving home! https://t.co/aWuOrIB5so 🐶 pic.twitter.com/vTxZt0aaLM — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 12, 2018

Loving lab-mix Monty and cheerful pug-mix Macy haven’t read the piece either - b/c they’re dogs, and can’t read - so they’re being all happy too. Definitely not parasites, @sdutIdeas! But they do need homes. Adopt! https://t.co/aWuOrIB5so. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qXIPNZbrs4 — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 12, 2018

Friendly pooch Leo realized the article calls dogs “nature’s most adorable parasite” & he’s pretty upset, @sdutIdeas. He tells himself ‘at least they said adorable? That’s good, right?’ He’d still wag his tail if you pet him. RT to help find a home. Adopt! https://t.co/aWuOrIB5so pic.twitter.com/BV0puEl64Z — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 12, 2018

Super-sweet, super-shy adoptable pup Trinity’s making big strides in a 💗 foster home, but needs an emotional support dog to feel secure. We just hope she doesn’t see the @sdutIdeas piece saying dogs are parasites. RT to tell her she’s a good dog. Adopt: https://t.co/aWuOrIB5so! pic.twitter.com/rmpJev73kP — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) July 12, 2018

For more information on how you can add a parasite four-legged friend to your family, visit The Shelter Pet Project to find a rescue organization in your area.

