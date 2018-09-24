Now is the perfect time to make an addition to your family and provide a forever home for a special animal in need, San Marcos officials said.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is at capacity for both adoptable dogs and cats and is extending the $1 adoption special to include both cats and dogs through the end of October.

“All pets at the shelter are adoptable for only $1 and all adoptions come with the pet’s spay or neuter, kennel vaccinations, rabies vaccinations, microchip and city license,” Director of Neighborhood Services Jeff Caldwell said.

The shelter is encouraging those who have been considering adopting a pet to visit the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, located at 750 River Road. Those interested in adopting must fill out an adoption application and bring a landlord’s letter or proof of home ownership. All family members, and current dogs if adopting a second dog, must also meet the potential new family member prior to adoption.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter serves as the intake facility for Hays County. The shelter has enacted several policies to reduce the rate of euthanasia. This year, the live outcome rate has been raised to 78 percent for the third fiscal quarter of 2018. The shelter is seeking community support to maintain this success rate during times of high intake.

To view all animals available for adoption, visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/animaladoptions. For more information, contact the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter at (512) 805-2657.

