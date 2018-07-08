SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo announced it is in the process of transforming the current rhino habitat to include additional trees, a deck, a waterfall and a mud wallow.

The zoo said the renovated habitat will be home to not only rhinos, but zebras, cranes, waterbucks, sitatungas and marabou storks. It will also be connected to the existing giraffe habitat of "The Savanna so that animals can move between areas, creating a true savanna-like setting."

A nursery area will be added, as the zoo plans to receive two female rhinos when the exhibit re-opens in early 2019 and a male shortly after that to begin a breeding program for Southern White rhinos.

The zoo released a statement regarding the changes. It reads, in part:

"San Antonio Zoo was the first facility in America to successfully birth a white rhino in 1972. Since that time, San Antonio Zoo has had twenty rhino births, both black rhinos and white rhinos, throughout its history, with the last being in 2004. Rhino populations are dwindling worldwide due to habitat destruction and poaching. Future rhino births will carry on a decades long tradition of successes in San Antonio and will greatly contribute to the Species Survival Plan for this species."

Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said the zoo hopes to create "enriching opportunities for the animals in its care," as well as provide an "African savanna-like experience."

