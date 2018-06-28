A trapped raccoon is now free, but it was no easy task for a San Antonio woman who says she spent three days calling organizations for help.

Stephanie Holmes says as soon as she saw the raccoon trapped in the sealed storm drain, she knew she had to take action.

The furry critter was trapped in a pipe located in the parking lot of the Wyndham Garden Hotel, where Holmes works.

Holmes says she called Animal Care Services, Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, SAWS and other organizations for help.

“I didn’t think it would be that hard to get help in the city,” Holmes said.

She says her little furry friend, who she named Miko, was trapped for nearly three days in the heat.

“We’ve been giving it just a few fresh apples and veggies so it has some sort of hydration,” Holmes said.

We reached out to ACS, and they told KENS 5 that they could not respond to the call because they are not trained to capture wild animals. According to Holmes, SAWS said they could not remove the storm drain gate because it was on private property. Desperate, Holmes called Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation again, and this time they sent help.

The team member with the non-profit found where the tunnel exited and the hotel called Orkin to set up a trap. Within hours of setting up the trap with Cheetos and treats, the raccoon was lured out safely.

“All life is precious, I don’t think it matters what kind of animal it is we all live, breathe, eat. You know we all have a soul,” Holmes said.

