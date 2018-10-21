Chi Chi is a two-year-old Chihuahua mix. "He was a little iffy with people, and those are my favorite kind of dogs to grab, and we got stuck with him," said Lauren Barrios, who runs Hand-Me Down Hounds. She got the little guy three months ago.

"We vet them entirely and send them up north to our rescues that we are partnered with up there, and try to get as many out of Texas as we can," Barrios said. Out of Texas because of the extreme number of strays, many in San Antonio. "We do a transport at least 100 dogs each month," Barrios said.

Two Wednesdays, ago Chi Chi was on his way up north to a new home. "He was going to Canada with Save-A-Life Rescue in Nova Scotia, along with 28 other dogs of ours on that transport," Barrios said.

Barrios got a call that he had escaped from the transport in the town of Cleveland, Tennessee. "I was at work, and it was really hard because I wanted to leave right then and there," she said.

As soon as they could, Barrios and her mother made the 15-hour, 1,000 mile drive to look for the pup. They put up fliers, contacted the news and other rescues, set up a trap, and even left her scent to try to attract the brown-eyed escape artist. "I left dirty socks of mine everywhere in Cleveland so he could at least maybe smell it and know that we were there," Barrios said.

Three days after the phone call that set this rescue in motion, they received a call of a different tune right before they were about to head back to San Antonio. "A lady called with a sighting of him and we booked it over," Barrios said. "When I sat down and called for his name I think that's when he realized it was us and he came running to me, crying."

Mom cried happy tears, too, now that Chi Chi was safe. Barrios hopes this story teaches people here a lesson, so they don't have to transport as many dogs out of Texas. "Dogs are more than just property. Leaving them chained up in your backyard and not socialized or anything really goes a long way," she said.

But that little guy is staying right here in San Antonio, in Barrios' arms for good. "We already bought him Halloween costumes, so I think it's official," she said.

You can check out their rescue organization here:

https://www.facebook.com/handmedownhoundsrescue

They're always looking for more help and donations. You can assist them with their cause by donating here: www.paypal.me/handmedownhounds

