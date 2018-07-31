New rules to keep San Antonio pets safe are in the works.

Right now, the city's animal ordinance requires pet owners to provide a certain standard of care, including an adequate supply of fresh air, food, water, exercise, shelter and veterinary care. But, with this addition, if you don't provide adequate shade as well, you could be cited. In some cases, you could even have your pet taken away.

"We've got a situation now in San Antonio where we are picking up dogs with third-degree thermal burns on their bodies," District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez said.

Those burns are caused by a combination of excessive heat and sun. Animal Care Services Assistant Director Shannon Sims added, "This isn't something that we see so often. It's really a proactive step to make sure those animals don't fall to that level where they become distressed."

Let's say you're under a tree in the shade with your dog where the temperature is 100 degrees. But when you have direct sunlight on your skin, that 100 degrees would feel more like a dangerous 115 degrees. Imagine that temperature covered in fur. "Dogs do not perspire. The only way they can dissipate the heat is through heavy panting," Sims said.

On a 100-degree day, grass can be as hot as 105 to 110 degrees. Light colored cement can be as hot as 130 degrees. If you're on blacktop with the sun and heat combined, that surface can top out at over 140 degrees. That's more than hot enough to sizzle your pet's paws.

"People think their pads are like shoes but they are not," Sims said. "I would invite anyone who is doing that to walk barefoot on the blacktop for a little while. It can result in significant burns to the pads of their feet."

If she could talk, Councilman Pelaez's dog, Millie, would thank San Antonio for an ordinance like this. "I would never dream of putting Millie on black hot asphalt. I would never dream of putting Millie out in my backyard in 105 degree weather with absolutely no access to shade," Councilman Pelaez said.

He tells people to treat your pets just like you would yourself. "I wouldn't put anybody outside in that weather and insist they stay out there without at least a little bit of shade," he said. "Why would we stand for that when it comes to our animals?"

The ordinance will be discussed during Wednesday's City Council B-Session, and is expected to pass when they vote on it Thursday, when it would immediately become the law.

© 2018 KENS