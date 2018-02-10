Andre Watson says that he’s on a mission to find someone who will do something to keep park patrons safe after he says he’s spotted alligators roaming the grounds.

The neighborhood just outside Loop 410 off Rigsby Avenue is called Lakeside and Tealer Park. It’s a natural area with a playground, picnic areas, and a walking trail all the way around the lake.

But Watson says that park visitors should keep their heads on a swivel and be on guard for a close encounter.

"Yellow eyes, sitting there looking at me, like this here. And I'm looking and grabbing some fish and, oh hell! That's a gator!" said Watson, recalling the first time he saw the animal.

Watson says that in the tangle of the soggy damp at lake's edge, he believes an entire alligator family has taken up residence.

"I went and got my binoculars so I could zoom in on them,” Watson said. “I’ve at least just seen five baby ones right here.”

Watson says that he sees evidence of a large alligator in areas where the tall grass has been pushed over.

The Louisiana native knows about alligator behavior from his time in the bayou. He says that in the evening hours, he’s heard the young alligators.

“They make a certain sound at night, the babies, like a chirping. It's a certain type of sound and that’s what I heard,” Watson described.

Watson says he’s worried about the kids who play nearby.

“My concern is, we're right here by the kids’ park. What if a kid rolls a ball over there? It's over," Watson noted.

A San Antonio Parks and Recreation spokesman said that alligator issues are managed by the state and that Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel have been to the park at least three times at different times of day and found nothing so far, but they are looking into the matter.

Parks officials said that if they are able to confirm a sighting, they would work with the state to develop an action plan.

