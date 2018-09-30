According to the San Antonio Humane Society, two puppies were stolen from their facility on Saturday afternoon.

The Humane Society says that around 2 p.m., a 4-year-old male Chihuahua mix named Marco and a 3-year-old female Chihuahua mix named Kristen were taken.

The director of operations for the San Antonio Humane Society says that they’re evaluating staffing and security to see if there are improvements that can be made to prevent thefts like these from happening again.

Here are pictures that the Humane Society provided to help find the Marco and Kristen:

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the two stolen dogs, you’re asked to email AGrady@SAhumane.org.

