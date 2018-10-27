Normally the track at Retama Park belongs to horses and jockeys, but Saturday, it went to the dogs.

Dachtoberfest 2018, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas and the race track off I-35, united dog lovers from all over Central and South Texas.

The family costumes at Dachtoberfest are on point. #KENS5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/iGux6hIf7H — Cameron Songer (@CameronSonger) October 27, 2018

The event featured vendors with a focus on canine-centric products, food trucks, face painting and other activities for kids.

The crowd filled the grandstand to watch the little wiener dogs race down the stretch of the track at Retama Park. The track even built a special starting gate for the tiny racers.

There was also a costume contest on the concourse, and both friendly competitions included multiple divisions, so more pups and their humans could go home a winner.

The event was put on by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, a volunteer-based group that rescues, rehabilitates and places more than 100 dachshunds in loving homes every year. For more information, visit DDRTX.ORG or their Facebook page.

© 2018 KENS