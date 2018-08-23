San Antonio residents on the northwest side have expressed concern for months about what would happen to the wildlife in the area while the pond at Denman Estate Park was under construction.

“The pond actually is a man-made pond and it has fissures, and so water is leaking from the bottom of the pond, which there is not a direct water source for it," said Homer Garcia, the assistant director of San Antonio Parks and Rec. "To fix the leak, it was necessary to drain the pond and install a liner that will secure the water loss where it is occurring."

The department says that it has finalized a wildlife management plan and will transport the animals to temporary locations until the project is complete. They’ll also install water troughs in the park for the wildlife that depends on the pond as a water source.

The six-month project is estimated to cost $297,000.

A peninsula will also be installed. The project is expected to start on September 4, and the city plans to keep the park open during construction.

