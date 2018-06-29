There’s just one more day to step inside a Toys R Us store in San Antonio. It will close on Friday.

Consider yourself lucky. Many stores in the U.S. shut down on Thursday.

While the company may be going away, the San Antonio Zoo is hoping to hold on to its iconic mascot.

“I think Geoffrey the Giraffe signifies fun and childhood memories,” a representative with the zoo said. “What we’re asking is that the executives at Toys R Us would allow us to be the stewards of Jeffrey, their mascot, as a way for us to raise awareness for giraffe conservation.”

The zoo has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise enough money to buy the rights to Geoffrey. If you'd like to contribute, you can go to the page here.

KENS 5 photojournalist Alan Kozeluh has the story.

