SAN ANTONIO — The star of the San Antonio Zoo's social media channels continues to be Timothy, a two-year-old hippopotamus. This week, he shared the spotlight with another celebrity who passed through the zoo: San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns.

The NHL star stopped by the zoo on Monday, and he visited Timothy. The visit must have left an impression on the young hippo, who wrote about the encounter in a letter to Fiona in Cincinnati as part of his ongoing quest to woo the young female hippo.

Dear Fiona,

I hope you and your mom are doing hippotastic there at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden! I'm doing great here in San Antonio. Yeah, so this week the guy in the picture came to visit me. He was very beard, I mean sweet to me and I really enjoyed his visit. His name is Brent Burns and he told me he plays a sport called hockey and get this, it's on ice! I was like...WHAT!?!? To be honest I thought to myself "self, he must not be very good, it looks like he must fall a lot." His team is called the San Jose Sharks...kind of ironic if you know what I mean. I don't know if you noticed in the picture right away but he doesn't have lot of teeth like you would expect from a Shark.

Anyhoo, last week I told you about my new hippo friend Winnie from Memphis Zoo and apparently some people went a little lemur about it which I really don't understand. I just think she is nice and she winks at me.

Hey, do your keepers ever show you books, pictures or videos? Mine do and I think it is so neat. They told me there are movies that are funny, sad, strange, fake, and even scary! Maybe we could watch a scary movie together sometime, I think that would be fun. We could get some hay to eat and just sit by each other and watch. I would protect you from strangers or monsters or even ghosts! I'm strong.

Sincerely,

-Timothy

In previous posts, Timothy has expressed an interest in a future with Fiona, wondering if they can be "boyfriend and girlfriend" someday. Fiona is still at least three years from reaching maturity, but the San Antonio Zoo wants Timothy to be considered as a potential future mate for young Fiona.

Timothy, meanwhile, was the inspiration for the San Antonio Zoo's 2018 Fiesta medal and is a frequent subject of the zoo's Facebook posts.

© 2018 KENS