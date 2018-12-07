The River City Cluster of Dog Shows has returned to the Alamo City. For the next four days, people will be showing off their pampered pooches.

KENS 5’s Jeremy Baker took off to the Freeman Coliseum for the annual dog show that runs through Sunday.

The American Kennel Club puts on the event that looks for the best in breed, best of winners, and even best of opposite sex. A lot of people wonder what that last category means. As one organizer put it, it’s the best dog in that category that’s the opposite sex of the official winner.

Of course, the poodles seemed to get the most attention but Jeremy Baker shows that there were plenty of cute pups to go around.

