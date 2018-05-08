Families are trying to piece their lives back together after a fire ripped through their apartment complex on the northwest-side.

The fire left 16 families living at the Stonybrook Apartments without a home for hours before some were able to be rehoused.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday and firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire and evacuate residents.

Ryan didn’t want to release his last name, but he says he lived in the apartment where the fire broke out. He says he and his wife had left town to pick up a friend from the Austin airport when he got the dreadful call that his apartment was on fire.

"Hearing that our apartment is on fire, there is only so many things that go through your mind. “Like, first thing for me is, what about my boys? What about my pets?" Ryan said. "We hightailed it, we called 9-1-1 and set the hazards on and flew down here as fast as we could."

He says his neighbor tried to save his two cats Louise, 4, and Zeppelin,3, from the fire.

"He knocked down the door, I mean, went into a fire looking for my pets," Ryan said. “He looked underneath the bed, he looked in the spare bedrooms, like, he tore the place up."

He says his neighbor frantically searched for Louise and Zeppelin as the flames spread to neighboring apartments, but he couldn’t find them.

"That cat [Zeppelin], he's gone with me through a lot of stuff mentally that I've been struggling since I got out," Ryan said.

Ryan served four years in the Marines and suffers from PTSD. He says his pets are his children and have helped him though a string of unfortunate events, the most recent in April when he lost his job after getting hurt.

Fire officials said the building is a total loss.

"Now, I don't have anything except for my wife and my dog,” said Ryan, who added that he’s hanging on to hope that his cats were able to escape the fire. "You can fix things, you can buy things, things work out, but you can’t buy love.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say that all of the residents were evacuated safely.

In 2012, lightning struck a building at the same apartment complex, which also started a fire.

If you would like to help Ryan and his family, you can donate to his GoFundMe account here.

