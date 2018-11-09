BOERNE, Texas — When it's raining, most folks stay indoors. Their home is their safe place. They’re relieved that they can get out of flooded situations like this. But what happens when that crazy weather comes into your home?

We met one woman in Boerne who had to answer that question over the weekend.

“It's a lot bit crazy,” Charming Pet Rescue Director Hilary Woodworth said. “Yesterday, I just wanted to cry because there's so much mud.”

Woodworth's home isn't just her sanctuary, it's a sanctuary for her sweet rescue pups. She runs the nonprofit Charming Pet Rescue out of her backyard, but this week's rainy weather has challenged all that.

“It kept raining and raining and I had to bring the front yard dogs in, then the side yard dogs in, then eventually all the dogs in,” she said.

The animals she takes in have had to find other temporary homes after her backyard – and their kennels – were flooded.

“I put out a plea on Facebook and Nextdoor, just begging, begging, ‘please, can anybody foster these dogs until it stops raining? I feel like I'm losing my mind.’”

14 of those dogs will stay with foster parents until the yard dries. Hilary is still looking for folks to take in these others temporarily, or maybe for good.

“People are more apt to foster because it's a cut-off date, but they still end up adopting,” she said with a smile.

Hilary's nonprofit is based in Boerne and her dogs are family friendly.

If you want to foster a dog or donate to her cause you can do so at charmingpetrescue.org.

© 2018 KENS